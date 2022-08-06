SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 6 August

Military officers from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Philippines with city officials at the opening ceremony of Exercise Pacific Partnership 2022 in Puerto Princesa Philippines. Credit: CPL Brandon Grey
Published 6 August 2022 at 11:49am, updated 12 August 2022 at 11:24am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.
Published 6 August 2022 at 11:49am, updated 12 August 2022 at 11:24am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Share