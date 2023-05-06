SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 6 May

Key Points
- Hundreds of thousands of people from the U-K and across the world have travelled to London hoping to get a glimpse of their majesties procession to attend the coronation on Saturday.
- Australian workers can expect to see their pay packets growing faster than consumer prices by early next year.
- It will take 12 and 23 years for the Philippines to fill the gap in nurses and doctors shortage according to the Department of Health.
Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Mayo
