SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 6 May

Union jacks hanging above a street.

Union Jacks decorate Regent Street ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, which takes place on May 6th. (Photo by Vuk Valcic / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP, SIPA USA / SOPA Images

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Hundreds of thousands of people from the U-K and across the world have travelled to London hoping to get a glimpse of their majesties procession to attend the coronation on Saturday.
  • Australian workers can expect to see their pay packets growing faster than consumer prices by early next year.
  • It will take 12 and 23 years for the Philippines to fill the gap in nurses and doctors shortage according to the Department of Health.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
may 6 news fil image

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Mayo

SBS Filipino

06/05/202305:27
