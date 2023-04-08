SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 8 April

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Four people are dead and another is fighting for life after a head-on collision near the A-C-T and New South Wales border, in a horror start to the Easter long weekend
  • Sydney Airport has recorded its busiest period since before the start of the pandemic in 2020, despite initial reports showing two thirds of Australians plan to stay home over the long weekend.
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to attend King Charles III's coronation on 6 May.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
NEWS FILIPINO APRIL 8 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-8 ng Abril

SBS Filipino

08/04/202306:56
Share

