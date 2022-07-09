SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 9 July

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 9 JulyPlay06:49SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a street speech before being shot in front of Yamatosaidaiji Station on July 8, 2022 in Nara, Japan. Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.24MB)Published 9 July 2022 at 11:21amPresented by Edinel MagtibaySource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 9 July 2022 at 11:21amPresented by Edinel MagtibaySource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino Like and Follow on FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesWhat can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 OctoberFederal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt