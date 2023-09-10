SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 10 September

Key Points
- The death toll following a powerful Morocco earthquake has risen to more than 2,000.
- A 26-year-old man charged with murder after allegedly driving his car into pedestrians and vehicles in Melbourne's CBD.
- Australia and the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a 'reciprocal Work and Holiday' visa arrangement to allow Australians and Filipinos to stay in the country for the primary purpose of a holiday, during which they may undertake work to supplement the cost of their stay.
- 'Work, holiday visa' application to Australia for Filipino nationals to open in 2024, according to the Australian Embassy in Manila.
Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Setyembre 2023
05:00