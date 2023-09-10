SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 10 September

Anthony Albanese and Bongbong Marcos.jpg

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a "new reciprocal work and holiday visa for Australians and Filipinos" during his official visit to Manila on Sept. 8 as he and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. seek ways to increase Philippine-Australian economic, cultural, and people-to-people links. Credit: Australian Prime Minister's Office

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • The death toll following a powerful Morocco earthquake has risen to more than 2,000.
  • A 26-year-old man charged with murder after allegedly driving his car into pedestrians and vehicles in Melbourne's CBD.
  • Australia and the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a 'reciprocal Work and Holiday' visa arrangement to allow Australians and Filipinos to stay in the country for the primary purpose of a holiday, during which they may undertake work to supplement the cost of their stay.
  • 'Work, holiday visa' application to Australia for Filipino nationals to open in 2024, according to the Australian Embassy in Manila.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Setyembre 2023 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Setyembre 2023

05:00
