SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 11 April

SBS Filipino

A satellite image recorded on Saturday, 10 April, 2021 of Tropical Cyclone Seroja tracking off the coast of Western Australia.

A satellite image recorded on Saturday, 10 April, 2021 of Tropical Cyclone Seroja tracking off the coast of Western Australia. Source: BOM

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2021 at 11:32am, updated 13 April 2021 at 12:04pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Published 11 April 2021 at 11:32am, updated 13 April 2021 at 12:04pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Communities in Western Australia's Mid West have been urged to evacuate before the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Sejora, which is set to bring gale-force winds, heavy rain and storm tides as it reaches land.

Sejora is forecast to make landfall this afternoon (Sunday), with wind gusts of up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Jenny Sturrock from the Bureau of Meterology says the category two cylone is a rare event for W-A.

Advertisement
"A category two system features winds strong enough to damage homes, blow over trees and make conditions dangerous outside. Residents and tourists along WA's west coast don't see a cyclone crossing every year. So it's important that you do get prepared, (and) follow all advice from emergency services." 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?