SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 11 April

Communities in Western Australia's Mid West have been urged to evacuate before the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Sejora, which is set to bring gale-force winds, heavy rain and storm tides as it reaches land.





Sejora is forecast to make landfall this afternoon (Sunday), with wind gusts of up to 150 kilometres per hour.





Jenny Sturrock from the Bureau of Meterology says the category two cylone is a rare event for W-A.





"A category two system features winds strong enough to damage homes, blow over trees and make conditions dangerous outside. Residents and tourists along WA's west coast don't see a cyclone crossing every year. So it's important that you do get prepared, (and) follow all advice from emergency services."





