SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 18 June

BYD Dolphin

Electric vehicle enthusiasts are keen to find out what price the BYD Dolphin will retail for in Australia given promises made around its affordability in the lead up to its launch in the country. Source: Getty / John Keeble

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Market experts are expecting a new wave of more affordable electric vehicles in Australia's automotive industry.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is urging the Greens and the Coalition to vote in favour of the Housing Australia Future Fund.
  • PhiVolcs: Lava flowing from Mayon Volcano has cascaded 1,500 meters from the summit crater, while collapsed debris were deposited 3,300 meters downslope in the last 24 hours since Friday.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
FILIPINO NEWS JUNE 18 image

SBS Filipino

18/06/202305:33
