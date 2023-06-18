Key Points
- Market experts are expecting a new wave of more affordable electric vehicles in Australia's automotive industry.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is urging the Greens and the Coalition to vote in favour of the Housing Australia Future Fund.
- PhiVolcs: Lava flowing from Mayon Volcano has cascaded 1,500 meters from the summit crater, while collapsed debris were deposited 3,300 meters downslope in the last 24 hours since Friday.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 18 June
SBS Filipino
18/06/202305:33