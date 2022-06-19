SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 19 June

Philippines Global Peace Index

The Philippines moves up in its Global Peace Index ranking this year. It's one of the 5 countries worldwide with the largest improvements in peace & security. Source: Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity website

Published 19 June 2022 at 12:53pm, updated 19 June 2022 at 12:56pm
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

