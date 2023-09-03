SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 3 September

Key Points
- John Farnham's 'You're the Voice' to become the anthem for the 'Yes' campaign.
- The cost of living and workplace reforms are expected to dominate federal parliament when politicians return from a three-week break on Monday, September 4.
- Gilas Pilipinas won against China, 96-75, and with a 1-4 win-loss record, according to FIBA, is enough for the Philippine team to secure a spot to play at next year’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Mga balita ngayong ika-3 ng Setyembre
06:37