SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 3 September

Gilas Pilipinas FIBA.jpg

Gilas Pilipinas has qualified to play for next year’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament after winning against China (96-75) in their last game for FIBA Basketball World Cup last night and finishing second in Group M. Credit: FIBA Basketball World Cup (Facebook)

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • John Farnham's 'You're the Voice' to become the anthem for the 'Yes' campaign.
  • The cost of living and workplace reforms are expected to dominate federal parliament when politicians return from a three-week break on Monday, September 4.
  • Gilas Pilipinas won against China, 96-75, and with a 1-4 win-loss record, according to FIBA, is enough for the Philippine team to secure a spot to play at next year’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Mga balita ngayong ika-3 ng Setyembre image

Mga balita ngayong ika-3 ng Setyembre

06:37
