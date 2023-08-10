SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 10 August 2023

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 10 August 2023Play06:00Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.49MB) Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.KEY POINTSFires have devastated Maui and other parts of Hawaii.Phivolcs urges residents to be more vigilant following possibility of Mt. Mayon eruption.The Matildas are just three wins away from lifting the Women's World Cup trophy.ShareLatest podcast episodesBahay Tuluyan: A home for disadvantaged Pinoy children filled with hope and love for a better tomorrowPresident Marcos Jr: No PH-China agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin ShoalCheaper medications by next monthSBS News in Filipino, Friday 11 August