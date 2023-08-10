SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 10 August 2023

mayon.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

KEY POINTS
  • Fires have devastated Maui and other parts of Hawaii.
  • Phivolcs urges residents to be more vigilant following possibility of Mt. Mayon eruption.
  • The Matildas are just three wins away from lifting the Women's World Cup trophy.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MicrosoftTeams-image.png

Bahay Tuluyan: A home for disadvantaged Pinoy children filled with hope and love for a better tomorrow

[bbm.jpg

President Marcos Jr: No PH-China agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

QUESTION TIME

Cheaper medications by next month

Houses in Lahaina are being engulfed in Maui wildfires in Haiwaii as death toll has risen to 36.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 11 August