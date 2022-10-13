SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 13 October

SBS Filipino

Published 13 October 2022 at 11:53am, updated 5 minutes ago at 11:58am
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Eastern Australia is expected to experience heavy rain and flooding today with severe weather warnings are in place across Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales
  • More than 50 western countries have met at NATO headquarters in Brussels and promised more weapons to Ukraine, following missile strikes launched by Russia, the most intense since the war began.
  • Australian families and friends of Bali bomb victims are outraged at the decision to show graphic footage of the terroist attack at last nights memorial service
