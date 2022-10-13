SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 13 October

Highlights
- Eastern Australia is expected to experience heavy rain and flooding today with severe weather warnings are in place across Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales
- More than 50 western countries have met at NATO headquarters in Brussels and promised more weapons to Ukraine, following missile strikes launched by Russia, the most intense since the war began.
- Australian families and friends of Bali bomb victims are outraged at the decision to show graphic footage of the terroist attack at last nights memorial service