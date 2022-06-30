SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 30 June

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 30 JunePlay13:49SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Before leaving Malcanang Palace President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will meet with President-elect Marcos, Jr. who is set to take his oath as the 17th President Source: JOEY DALUMPINES/ PCOOGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.66MB)Published 30 June 2022 at 11:16amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 30 June 2022 at 11:16amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino Like and Follow on FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 OctoberFederal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget