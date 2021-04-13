SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 13 April

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 13 AprilPlay09:23SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: pexelsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (17.2MB)Published 13 April 2021 at 10:52amBy Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 13 April 2021 at 10:52amBy Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am dailyLike and Follow us on Facebook for more storiesShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?