SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 9 August

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 9 AugustPlay09:39SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles. Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP/AAP ImageGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.84MB)Published 9 August 2022 at 11:22amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 9 August 2022 at 11:22amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.Like and Follow us on Facebook for more storiesShareLatest podcast episodesWhat can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 OctoberFederal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt