SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 1 March

Two men wearing suits and ties standing at lecterns.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • The federal government has announced changes to tax on high superannuation balances.
  • The Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking at the possibility of integrating its maritime units with the Philippine Navy (PN) and the Philippine Coast Guard in a bid to strengthen the government’s maritime law enforcement capability.
  • The Australian government is looking to the nation's top security agencies to determine if any actions should be taken against popular social media app TikTok.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
news march 1 filipino image

Mga balita ngayong ika-1 ng Marso

SBS Filipino

01/03/202308:27
