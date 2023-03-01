SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 1 March

Key Points
- The federal government has announced changes to tax on high superannuation balances.
- The Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking at the possibility of integrating its maritime units with the Philippine Navy (PN) and the Philippine Coast Guard in a bid to strengthen the government’s maritime law enforcement capability.
- The Australian government is looking to the nation's top security agencies to determine if any actions should be taken against popular social media app TikTok.
