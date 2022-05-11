SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 11 May

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 11 MayPlay08:28SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: BBM media centerGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.75MB)Published 11 May 2022 at 11:24amPresented by Edinel MagtibaySource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 11 May 2022 at 11:24amPresented by Edinel MagtibaySource: SBSListen to SBS FilipinoLike and Follow on FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 OctoberFederal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget