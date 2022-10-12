SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 12 October

sim card registration in the Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday signed a new law requiring individuals in the Philippines to register ownership of their SIM cards, a move seen to help address the recent spike in text scams.

Published 12 October 2022 at 11:57am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • The federal government is being urged to heed the advice of its experts and reject a bid to release coal seam gas wastewater into a Queensland river
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law a measure requiring Filipinos to register their SIM cards along with any government-issued identification document in a move to combat fraud and scams.
  • The Matildas have gained their best victory for a year, capping their European road trip with a 3-1 win against Denmark in Viborg.
