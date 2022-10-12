SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 12 October

Highlights
- The federal government is being urged to heed the advice of its experts and reject a bid to release coal seam gas wastewater into a Queensland river
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law a measure requiring Filipinos to register their SIM cards along with any government-issued identification document in a move to combat fraud and scams.
- The Matildas have gained their best victory for a year, capping their European road trip with a 3-1 win against Denmark in Viborg.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino