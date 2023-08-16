SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 16 August 2023

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 16 August 2023Play06:50Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.26MB) Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.KEY POINTSThe Prime Minister is set to meet with state and territory leaders to address Australia's housing crisis.50 Filipino teachers rescued from Hawaii wildfires.Australia prepares to face England tonight at the World cup semi final.ShareLatest podcast episodesFilipino Australian artist's 'the lost supper supper' finds its way to ThailandWhy is pronouncing F and V in words a challenge for some Filipinos?Mga nangungupahang essential worker, apektado ng krisis sa pabahayPressure tightens on essential workers in rental market