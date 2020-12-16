SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 16 December

SBS Filipino

Face shield

Face shield Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2020 at 11:47am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino

Published 16 December 2020 at 11:47am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?