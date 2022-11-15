SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 16 November

ANTHONY ALBANESE G20 BALI

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets China’s President Xi Jinping in a bilateral meeting during the 2022 G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 November 2022 at 10:45am, updated 16 November 2022 at 11:27am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the formal talks held with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit were a success.
  • The Pentagon says it is looking into reports that Russian missiles struck inside the NATO member country of Poland, killing two people.
  • The Philippine's tourism receipts reached PHP100 billion while travelers visiting the country ballooned to over 2 million this year the Department of Tourism (DOT) disclosed on Tuesday, Nov. 15
