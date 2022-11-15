SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 16 November

Highlights
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the formal talks held with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit were a success.
- The Pentagon says it is looking into reports that Russian missiles struck inside the NATO member country of Poland, killing two people.
- The Philippine's tourism receipts reached PHP100 billion while travelers visiting the country ballooned to over 2 million this year the Department of Tourism (DOT) disclosed on Tuesday, Nov. 15
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino