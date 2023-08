his portion of Apalit-Macabebe-Masantol Road in Barangay San Gabriel in Macabebe, Pampanga is still not passable to all types of vehicles due to flood as of 12 noon Sunday (July 30, 2023), the Department of Public Works and Highways reported. Due to massive flooding brought by the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Egay, some areas in Central Luzon were placed under a state of calamity. PNA- Photo courtesy of DPWH Region 3