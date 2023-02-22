SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 22 February

Key Points
- Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, ASIO boss Mike Burgess revealed in his latest annual threat assessment his agency had been tracking veterans willing to sell their military training and expertise to foreign governments for several years
- Wild weather continues to grip large parts of the country, with crews battling a grassfire north-east of Melbourne near Flowerdale.
- Only 38% of Filipinos go to church and attend religious services at least once a week, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-22 ng Pebrero
SBS Filipino
22/02/202308:26