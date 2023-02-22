SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 22 February

ASIO SECURITY PRESSER

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess at a media briefing at ASIO headquarters in Canberra, Monday, November 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, ASIO boss Mike Burgess revealed in his latest annual threat assessment his agency had been tracking veterans willing to sell their military training and expertise to foreign governments for several years
  • Wild weather continues to grip large parts of the country, with crews battling a grassfire north-east of Melbourne near Flowerdale.
  • Only 38% of Filipinos go to church and attend religious services at least once a week, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations
Mga balita ngayong ika-22 ng Pebrero

SBS Filipino

22/02/202308:26
