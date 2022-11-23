SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 23 November

Highlights
- Australia has fallen to a four goals to one defeat to France in its opening game of the World Cup in Qatar. Australia is back in action on Saturday night, November 26 at 9:00 pm AEDT against Tunisia.
- Australia's growth outlook has been revised down slightly as the tight labour market and global energy crisis continue to fan inflation. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects real GDP growth of four per cent in 2022, down 0.1 percentage points from its interim September forecasts.
- The Philippine government will be sending a note verbale to China over the reported “forceful” seizure of rocket fragments that was being towed by a Philippine Navy ship in West Philippine Sea.