SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 9 November

Highlights
- Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, presented the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for the Philippines weeks after marathon committee hearings in the Senate.
- A ransomware group has begun publishing stolen client data from Australia's largest health insurance agency on the underground internet known as the 'dark web.'Medibank has refused to pay the amount because it did not want to encourage further criminal acts.
- Tasmanian public sector workers are set to walk of the job en masse in a push for better pay and conditions. Multiple unions are at loggerheads with the Liberal state government amid ongoing wage negotiations.
