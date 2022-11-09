SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 9 November

SBS Filipino

senator-sonny-angara photo by Philippine News Agency

Senator Sonny Angara assured on Tuesday that most of the big programs under former president Rodrigo Duterte will be continued through the proposed 2023 National Budget under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2022 at 11:37am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Published 9 November 2022 at 11:37am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, presented the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for the Philippines weeks after marathon committee hearings in the Senate.
  • A ransomware group has begun publishing stolen client data from Australia's largest health insurance agency on the underground internet known as the 'dark web.'Medibank has refused to pay the amount because it did not want to encourage further criminal acts.
  • Tasmanian public sector workers are set to walk of the job en masse in a push for better pay and conditions. Multiple unions are at loggerheads with the Liberal state government amid ongoing wage negotiations.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DAVID POCOCK PRESSER

Crossbench senator David Pocock could be holding crucial vote

medibank

Medibank chief says paying ransom would encourage other hackers

Mobile money transfer. photo by pexels/christopher-niño

How are online money transfers and remittances kept secure?

pexels-Bich Tran.jpeg

'I want to see my family, and eat lechon': Filipinos can't wait to go back home this Christmas