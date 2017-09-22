SBS Filipino

SBS radio services changing to reflect Australia's changing needs

Published 22 September 2017 at 11:46am, updated 22 September 2017 at 3:59pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Seven new languages, including Rohingya, Tibetan and Telugu, will receive their own SBS language programs while others are being discontinued after a review of the services.

