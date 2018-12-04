SBS Filipino

Scanlon Report finds immigration support still strong

Professor Andrew Markus

Professor Andrew Markus Source: SBS

Published 4 December 2018 at 1:28pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 9:45am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
An annual national survey tracking public opinion on immigration and population issues has found a strong majority of Australians still see benefits in immigration despite heightening concern over population growth. The results challenge current media and political narratives about rising concern over immigration and its impact on Australian society.

