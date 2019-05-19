SBS Filipino

Scholarship giving migrant women a business boost

Afghan refugee Parastoo Brahimi's jewellery business will be helped by Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarship

Afghan refugee Parastoo Brahimi's jewellery business will be helped by Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarship Source: SSI

Published 20 May 2019 at 9:32am, updated 20 May 2019 at 10:59am
By Bethen Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Migrant and refugee women in Australia are being encouraged to start their own businesses through a scholarship program started by non-profit C-E-O Violet Roumeliotis.

The Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarships aim to provide women with the financial support to get their business ideas off the ground.

