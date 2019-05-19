Scholarship giving migrant women a business boost

The Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarships aim to provide women with the financial support to get their business ideas off the ground.
Afghan refugee Parastoo Brahimi's jewellery business will be helped by Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarship Source: SSI
Migrant and refugee women in Australia are being encouraged to start their own businesses through a scholarship program started by non-profit C-E-O Violet Roumeliotis.
