The Turnbull government is hopeful of passing its new funding deal by week's end (24/6).
School funding set for Senate debate
Education Minister Simon Birmingham at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 19 June 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 19 June 2017 at 12:42pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
School principals and parents could know within days what their 2018 budgets and fees will look like. Image: Education Minister Simon Birmingham at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP)
Published 19 June 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 19 June 2017 at 12:42pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share