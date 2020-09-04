School leavers and job seekers to benefit from SA JobTrainer package

South Australian school leavers and job seekers will have access to low-cost training under an $88 million JobTrainer package.

Premier Steven Marshall announced the initiative would create up to 15,000 training places in the state, focusing on industries in high demand, such as aged care, child care and disability care.

“We need to drive new pathways and employment into new and emerging sectors, such as cyber security, ICT, defence industries and the creative industries, which are key to the state’s future economic growth."

 

