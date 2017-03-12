School uses modern technology for ancient knowledge

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen School uses modern technology for ancient knowledgePlay05:39SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen A classroom session at Merrylands East Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.59MB)Published 12 March 2017 at 11:41am, updated 12 March 2017 at 12:09pmBy Omar DabbaghPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Could video games and shorter school hours be the secret to a better education? Image: A classroom session at Merrylands East (SBS)Published 12 March 2017 at 11:41am, updated 12 March 2017 at 12:09pmBy Omar DabbaghPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesA public school in Sydney's multicultural heartland certainly thinks so as it utilises technology for practical learning. And, now, it is connecting students with remote Indigenous communities. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul