School uses modern technology for ancient knowledge

A classroom session at Merrylands East

Published 12 March 2017 at 11:41am, updated 12 March 2017 at 12:09pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A public school in Sydney's multicultural heartland certainly thinks so as it utilises technology for practical learning.

 

And, now, it is connecting students with remote Indigenous communities.

 

 

