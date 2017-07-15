Science award-winner credits refugee story for required tenacity and optimism

site_197_Filipino_716644.JPG

Published 15 July 2017 at 12:56pm
A tumultuous journey to Australia, a positive attitude and relentless work ethic have combined to land a Melbourne researcher a coveted national award. Image: Dr Tien Huynh (left) with Dao Nguyen (SBS)

Doctor Tien Huynh [TEE-en hoyn] has been recognised for her leadership and inspiring work in the field of scientific research.

