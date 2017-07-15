Doctor Tien Huynh [TEE-en hoyn] has been recognised for her leadership and inspiring work in the field of scientific research.
Science award-winner credits refugee story for required tenacity and optimism
Published 15 July 2017
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A tumultuous journey to Australia, a positive attitude and relentless work ethic have combined to land a Melbourne researcher a coveted national award. Image: Dr Tien Huynh (left) with Dao Nguyen (SBS)
