Scientists Detect Gravitational Waves

site_197_Filipino_473076.JPG

Published 13 February 2016 at 12:41pm
By Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Scientists say they have detected gravitational waves - ripples in space and time first anticipated by Albert Einstein a century ago. Image: LIGO Co-Founder Kip Thorne next to an image representing gravitational waves from two converging black holes, Washington (AAP)

The waves they recorded came from the collision of two black holes, using the world's most sophisticated detector, which Australian scientist helped create.

 

 





