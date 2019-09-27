SBS Filipino

Scientists hope new type-2 diabetes treatment will avoid common side-effect

Professor Febbraio's team developed a peptide called I-C-7-F-C.

Professor Febbraio's team developed a peptide called I-C-7-F-C. Source: SBS

Published 27 September 2019 at 2:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Naveen Razik, Rachel Cary
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
An Australian-led international study has published promising findings on a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes. During a 13 year study, scientists discovered a peptide which could solve some of the side-effects caused by other medications.

