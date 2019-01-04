SBS Filipino

Scientists link low fibre intake and poor gut health to obesity epidemic

SBS Filipino

Whole grains and vegetables

Whole grains and vegetables Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2019 at 11:17am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:24pm
By Amelia Dunn, Tom Stayner
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 50 per cent of Australians are reportedly suffering from gut problems, and scientists are blaming a lack of fibre. The warning comes as new Australian research finds a link between poor gut health and obesity.

Published 4 January 2019 at 11:17am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:24pm
By Amelia Dunn, Tom Stayner
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom