SBS Filipino

Scoliosis gaining attention after princess shows scars

SBS Filipino

Scoliosis

An x-ray showing a case of scoliosis Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2018 at 9:36am, updated 22 November 2018 at 10:39am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scoliosis was thrown into the spotlight last month (Oct) when Britain's Princess Eugenie showed off her surgery scars on social media at the time of her wedding.

Published 22 November 2018 at 9:36am, updated 22 November 2018 at 10:39am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Now, a Sydney mother has joined the fight to raise awareness about the condition in Australian schools.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom