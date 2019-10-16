Scott Morrison defends government record on tackling drought

Mr. Morrison hit back at criticism his government is failing to support farmers, during a fiery interview with broadcaster Alan Jones, insisting he was doing all he could to assist drought-ravaged communities.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison he's doing all he can to help drought-stricken communities across the country Source: AAP
Published 16 October 2019 at 4:46pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 1:49pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his government's action on tackling the ongoing drought, after hearing desperate pleas from members of regional Australia to do more.
