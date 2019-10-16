SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison defends government record on tackling drought

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison he's doing all he can to help drought-stricken communities across the country

Prime Minister Scott Morrison he's doing all he can to help drought-stricken communities across the country Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2019 at 4:46pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 1:49pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his government's action on tackling the ongoing drought, after hearing desperate pleas from members of regional Australia to do more.

Published 16 October 2019 at 4:46pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 1:49pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Mr. Morrison hit back at criticism his government is failing to support farmers, during a fiery interview with broadcaster Alan Jones, insisting he was doing all he could to assist drought-ravaged communities.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom