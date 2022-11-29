Scott Morrison to face censure motion

Highlights
- Australia's former prime minister Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself Minister of Health, Finance, Industry, Science, Energy and resources, Treasury and Home affairs without the knowledge of most of the designated ministers.
- A scathing report on the secret appointments by former High Court justice Virginia Bell labelled his conduct as 'corrosive of trust in government'
- Mr Morrison says he made the appointments because Australia was in the middle of the COVID pandemic and he was concerned about what would happen should the health or finance minister become unable to serve for some reason