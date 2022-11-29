SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison to face censure motion

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen speaking.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2022 at 1:41pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has confirmed plans to censure former Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his secret appointment to several ministries while he was leading the previous Coalition government.

Published 29 November 2022 at 1:41pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Australia's former prime minister Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself Minister of Health, Finance, Industry, Science, Energy and resources, Treasury and Home affairs without the knowledge of most of the designated ministers.
  • A scathing report on the secret appointments by former High Court justice Virginia Bell labelled his conduct as 'corrosive of trust in government'
  • Mr Morrison says he made the appointments because Australia was in the middle of the COVID pandemic and he was concerned about what would happen should the health or finance minister become unable to serve for some reason
Share

Latest podcast episodes

OFFICE FOR TRANSPORTATION SECURITY.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 29 November

Childcare

How will parents benefit from the new Childcare Subsidy Law?

Daniel Andrews Victoria Premier

Victorian Liberal leader quits after Labor's decisive election win

Southeast Asian Games - Opening Ceremony

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 28 November