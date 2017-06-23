SBS Filipino

Screen time for children far beyond national guidelines

Published 23 June 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 2:55pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Mon Carpo
New research from Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne shows the vast majority of children far exceed the national guidelines of no more than two hours of screen time a day. And it shows owning a smartphone or tablet has become the norm for children of all ages. The study finds one in three preschoolers now have their own smart devices.

   Image: Screen use far above guidelines (SBS)

