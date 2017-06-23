Screen time for children far beyond national guidelines

Image: Screen use far above guidelines (SBS)
Published 23 June 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 2:55pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Mon Carpo
Source: SBS
New research from Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne shows the vast majority of children far exceed the national guidelines of no more than two hours of screen time a day. And it shows owning a smartphone or tablet has become the norm for children of all ages. The study finds one in three preschoolers now have their own smart devices.
