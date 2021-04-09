Search for cure for Parkinson's continues

highlights Around 100,000 Australians are living with Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's Disease does not discriminate, it can affect both the young and old

April 11 is Pause for Parkinson's Day

On it's tenth year of continued research, Shake it Up Australia is finding ways in developing a method that could enable early and accurate diagnosis











'It's a complex disease, no two people will present the same combination of symptoms nor will they progress at the same rate" Vicki Miller, Executive General Manager , Shake It Up Australia





