Search for cure for Parkinson's continues

'Somebody can live with Parkinson's for a very long time, 20% are under 50, 10% are under 40. You have to plan for what that means in your lifetime' V Miller Source: Getty Images

Published 9 April 2021 at 4:13pm, updated 9 April 2021 at 4:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Every 40 minutes one Australian is diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease

highlights
  • Around 100,000 Australians are living with Parkinson's Disease
  • Parkinson's Disease does not discriminate, it can affect both the young and old
  • April 11 is Pause for Parkinson's Day
On it's tenth year of continued research, Shake it Up Australia is finding ways in developing a method that could enable early and accurate diagnosis

 

'It's a complex disease, no two people will present the same combination of symptoms nor will they progress at the same rate" Vicki Miller, Executive General Manager , Shake It Up Australia 

