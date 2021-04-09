Search for cure for Parkinson's continues

highlights
- Around 100,000 Australians are living with Parkinson's Disease
- Parkinson's Disease does not discriminate, it can affect both the young and old
- April 11 is Pause for Parkinson's Day
On it's tenth year of continued research, Shake it Up Australia is finding ways in developing a method that could enable early and accurate diagnosis
'It's a complex disease, no two people will present the same combination of symptoms nor will they progress at the same rate" Vicki Miller, Executive General Manager , Shake It Up Australia
