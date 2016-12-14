SBS Filipino

Search for science help from migrants underway with trial

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_601241.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:28pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scientists who have migrated to Victoria from abroad are being invited to apply for a pilot program designed to prepare them for potential employment as educational presenters. The initiative aims to give successful applicants the skills and support to become so-called "science communicators," delivering presentations to primary and high-school students.

Published 14 December 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:28pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: A student taking an exam (AAP)  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January