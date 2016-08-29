Search for the Filo's best duathlon athlete

Published 29 August 2016 at 11:46am, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:59am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From its success last year, FilOz Triathlon Club's Duathlon is once again happening this year when triathletes compete for fastest overall course completion time of two sports -- running and cycling. Image: Filoz Triathlon Club, Inc (supplied)
Published 29 August 2016 at 11:46am, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:59am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Club's president Joey Guerero shares the details of the race.