Second runway for Mactan-Cebu international airport approved

Jeepney groups hold protest caravans about its phasing out; Free tuition for public colleges and universities to start in June as eight private institutions file for hikes; 17 local delegates to attend national drug convention; Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority approves second runway; MRT feasibility studies being done in Cebu; and a Japanese-technology Waste Plastic Recycling Plant inaugurated in Cebu.
Published 23 May 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 4:03pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary fo latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Mactan International Airport terminal (Nick Melgar)
Published 23 May 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 4:03pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share