Secret to ending your snoring problems

March 16 is World Sleep Day
Published 16 March 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 4:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Do you have an issue about snoring? Can't sleep because someone snores too loud? Dr Chris Hart, a Queensland dentist has discovered, developed a solution to the snoring problem He shares the secret to commemorate "World Sleep Day' March 16
