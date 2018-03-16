SBS Filipino

Secret to ending your snoring problems

Frustrated woman covering ears with pillow while man snoring in bed

March 16 is World Sleep Day Source: AAP Image

Published 16 March 2018
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Do you have an issue about snoring? Can't sleep because someone snores too loud? Dr Chris Hart, a Queensland dentist has discovered, developed a solution to the snoring problem He shares the secret to commemorate "World Sleep Day' March 16

Available in other languages
