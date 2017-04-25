SBS Filipino

Security assures Australians ANZAC Day events

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_672011.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 April 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:39am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's national terror threat level is "probable", but law enforcement authorities are sharing one message: This ANZAC Day, we should not let fear change our plans. Image: The Australian War Memorial in Canberra (AAP)

Published 25 April 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:39am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This ANZAC Day, we should not let fear change our plans.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul