Security in EU remains an issue

Hungarian Prime Mini Orban (C) arrives on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December 2017. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ Source: EPA
Published 10 January 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 12:06pm
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been two years since the peak of Europe's refugee crisis, but some countries in the European Union say security remains an issue. Attitudes to the Schengen zone - previously one of the bloc's central pillars - have also changed.
Published 10 January 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 12:06pm
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share