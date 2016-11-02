SBS Filipino

Senate chaos follows Bob Day's resignation

Published 2 November 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 2 November 2016 at 4:32pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The make-up of the Senate has been thrown into chaos with a possible High Court challenge over the legitimacy of Family First Senator Bob Day's position in the Upper House. It could mean a recount of South Australian senate votes and no guarantee his replacement will be from the same political party.

 Image: Former Family First Party Senator Bob Day (AAP)

