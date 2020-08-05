Senate committee sheds light on deadly COVID-19 in Victorian aged care

The committee has heard stories of poor intergovernmental communications.











It has also heard about the lack of ability to deal with culturally and linguistically diverse communities in a time of crisis.

There have been around 153 deaths nationally in residential aged care.

Starting 11:59 pm Wednesday, 5 August Metropolitan Melbourne will be under stage 4 restrictions, while Regional Victoria will be under stage 3 restrictions

"There will be multiple doorknocks and they will be random in nature.' says Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews " If you are supposed to be at home and you are not, then you face the prospect of a fine of up to $5,000. "















