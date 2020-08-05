SBS Filipino

Senate committee sheds light on deadly COVID-19 in Victorian aged care

SBS Filipino

aged care facilities, COVID-19, Victoria, Melbourne

St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner, Melbourne Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2020 at 3:30pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A senate committee has shed more light upon the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in Victorian aged care facilities.

Published 5 August 2020 at 3:30pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The committee has heard stories of poor intergovernmental communications.

 

highlights  

  • It has also heard about the lack of ability to deal with culturally and linguistically diverse communities in a time of crisis.
  • There have been around 153 deaths nationally in residential aged care.
  • Starting 11:59 pm Wednesday, 5 August Metropolitan Melbourne  will be under stage 4 restrictions, while Regional Victoria will be under stage 3 restrictions
 "There will be multiple doorknocks and they will be random in nature.' says Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews "If you are supposed to be at home and you are not, then you face the prospect of a fine of up to $5,000. "

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom