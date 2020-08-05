Senate committee sheds light on deadly COVID-19 in Victorian aged care

The committee has heard stories of poor intergovernmental communications.
highlights
- It has also heard about the lack of ability to deal with culturally and linguistically diverse communities in a time of crisis.
- There have been around 153 deaths nationally in residential aged care.
- Starting 11:59 pm Wednesday, 5 August Metropolitan Melbourne will be under stage 4 restrictions, while Regional Victoria will be under stage 3 restrictions
"There will be multiple doorknocks and they will be random in nature.' says Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews "If you are supposed to be at home and you are not, then you face the prospect of a fine of up to $5,000. "