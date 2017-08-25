SBS Filipino

Senate inquiry hears of fears over planned citizenship changes

Published 25 August 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:38am
By Andrea Nierhoff, Marija Zivic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Ethnic community groups continue to voice their concerns over proposed changes to citizenship laws, saying they fear they could limit opportunities for new migrants and further isolate existing communities. New measures being considered by the government include tougher English language requirements, and extending the required period of permanent residency

. Image: Department of immigration in Sydney (AAP) 

