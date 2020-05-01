Senior Citizens may now return to work, go out for errands

After requests from several sectors the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) have changed rules under ECQ
- Several sectors have requested to allow healthy senior citizens to go ot for essential needs and return to work
- A large number of members of the Cabinet including President Rodrigo Duterte are senior citizens
- There are around one hundred members of Congress who are senior citizens
The country is scheduled to shift to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) however, several places such as the National Capital Region will remain under ECQ.