Senior Citizens may now return to work, go out for errands

coronavirus, Australia, Philippines, enhanced community quarantine, senior citizens, general community quarantine

Senior citizens who are healthy and actively work may go out for work and essential needs however, jeepneys are still not allowed to operate Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 1 May 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 5 May 2020 at 5:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Seniors citizens may now leave their homes for errands for essential goods and return to work even if their place of residence is under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)

Available in other languages
After requests from several sectors the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) have changed rules under ECQ

 

  • Several sectors have requested to allow healthy senior citizens to go ot for essential needs and return to work
  • A large number of members of the Cabinet including President Rodrigo Duterte are senior citizens
  • There are around one hundred members of Congress who are senior citizens
The country is scheduled to shift to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) however, several places such as the National Capital Region will remain under   ECQ. 

