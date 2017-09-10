Sense and Chavez in Melbourne

SBS Filipino

From the series ‘Live Fast Die Young”, 2017

From the series ‘Live Fast Die Young”, 2017 Source: (Courtesy of Mike Chavez)

Published 10 September 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 10 September 2017 at 12:28pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Formerly an animator at Disney and Pixar, Mike Chavez has been exhibiting for over a decade. Image: From the series Live Fast Die Young, 2017 (Courtesy of Mike Chavez)

His current work is showing at the Fox Galleries in Melbourne. Titled Sense and Chavez, it is a joint exhibition with Nigel Sense. The show features collaborative work as well as pieces from Chavezs practice in the past ten years.

 

Among the works, is a piece from the series titled Live Fast Die Young which explores the macho culture of the Philippines.

 

Mike Chavez has exhibited at the Sydney Contemporary and was also a finalist for the Archibald Prize in 2009.

 

Sense and Chavez is showing at Fox Galleries in Melbourne until 13 September.

 

For more of his works, go to: www.mikechavezartist.com

 

 





