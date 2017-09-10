Sense and Chavez in Melbourne

Available in other languages

His current work is showing at the Fox Galleries in Melbourne. Titled Sense and Chavez, it is a joint exhibition with Nigel Sense. The show features collaborative work as well as pieces from Chavezs practice in the past ten years.











Among the works, is a piece from the series titled Live Fast Die Young which explores the macho culture of the Philippines.











Mike Chavez has exhibited at the Sydney Contemporary and was also a finalist for the Archibald Prize in 2009.











Sense and Chavez is showing at Fox Galleries in Melbourne until 13 September.











For more of his works, go to: www.mikechavezartist.com

























